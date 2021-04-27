Bottomline Media’s ads for Washington Apples

27 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

SS Associates, the India representative office for Washington Apples, has appointed Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd to conceptualise and execute a digital detox campaign around a new take on mental and physical health with its #DigitalDetoxChallenge

Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd worked on the strategy to create a mix of influencers across genres to build a campaign on Instagram and Twitter platform.

Said Tanaaz Bhatia, CEO, Bottomline Media: “Keeping in mind the pandemic, the need of the hour is reducing the screen time and exploring oneself. The central idea of the campaign was to promote individuals to digitally detox for one hour everyday where the only “App” is the Washington “App”le.”

Added Sumit Saran, India representative of Washington Apples: “We are very happy with the results. Our promotions in the past have mostly revolved around direct messaging to the consumers about how good Washington Apple are. This was the first time we communicated indirectly through a cause (digital detox) that impacts all of us. We managed to touch a chord and found an immediate consumer connect.”