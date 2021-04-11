Bobble AI gets Nielsen DAR certification

By Our Staff

Bobble AI, the conversation media platform that makes smartphone conversations personalizsed, has announced that it has been certified by Nielsen for Digital Ad Ratings (DAR), an established leader in advertising campaign measurement. The AI-led tech platform already has an in-house data analytics team that allows brand marketers deeper insights such as measurement of reach and frequency per campaign.

Said Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI: “Audience quality has been a matter of huge concern for most brands today. While we have been offering data-backed analysis for audience engagements, this certification would help bring in transparency in ad distribution and advertiser ROI. This latest integration not only builds further trust among brands but also gives us the opportunity to showcase continued efforts to offer the best measurement tools to brands.“

Added Vishal Kamath, Head – Digital Solutions, South Asia from Nielsen Media India: ‘’Digital Ad Ratings is leveraged by Advertisers in India to measure the Reach delivered by their campaigns. As brands increase their spend on digital, we’ve seen advertisers demanding greater transparency and cross-platform comparability. Nielsen is committed to providing the industry with the insights they need to understand and connect with audiences across platforms. DAR certification for Bobble AI now also provides a comprehensive measurement of Conversation Media Platform to the Advertisers”