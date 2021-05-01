Beeing Social & Mavcomm partner with Ricron Panels

30 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Ricron Panels has announced that it has awarded its integrated communications mandate to Beeing Social and Mavcomm Consulting.

Said Rahul Chaudhary, Director, Ricron Panels : “As the world gears towards building a sustainable environment, Ricron Panels has taken the lead to show the world how low value hard to recycle plastic waste can be converted into quality sustainable materials. We were looking for communications partners who could communicate our value proposition in a way that does justice to the hard and innovative work that is being carried out by the company. The understanding of our requirements and integrated communication approach presented by Beeing Social & Mavcomm Consulting team resonated with our vision and we are excited about partnering them.”

Added Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Founder & CEO, Beeing Social: “We are thankful to Ricron Panels for awarding communications mandate to Beeing Social and Mavcomm Consulting. The work Ricron has been doing is truly innovative and it is a pleasure and a unique opportunity for us to showcase their work in the digital world.”

Said Anand Mahesh Talari, Founder and Managing Director, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd: “To navigate the ever changing communication challenges in today’s world, there is a need to look at an integrated approach that works seamlessly and simultaneously towards a single goal/ objective. We are stoked to work with Ricron Panels and looking forward to taking their message of Circular Economy and Sustainability to their key stakeholders. We have a strong bond with Beeing Social and have been working on multiple mandates with them. We are excited about the combined potential that we bring to the table.”