BC Web Wise films for Madhur Sugar

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Madhur Pure and Hygienic Sugar has launched three new films to promote its brand. Launched with the tagline ‘Taaki Mithaas Khilti Rahe’, the campaign features TV actress Ansha Sayed who unveils a plethora of Madhur moments.

Said Dr Satbir Sindhu, President Marketing and OD at Madhur Sugar: “Madhur Sugar has been a favourite with homemakers for decades. They understand the value of good health and happiness. The TVC embraces the joy of family time spent together, especially after the harrowing days post the Coronavirus pandemic. Health and hygiene has become the primary focus, especially for the elderly and children. We endeavour to bring to Indians the joy of eating pure and hygienic sweets, cooked at home, in the warmth of family time. Madhur Sugar brings you the purity of sweetness time and again”.

Added Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise: “This campaign captures everyday moments that become that much more joyful with the way these occasions play out. We’ve looked at experiences that not just the audience but all of us could easily connect to, with sugar being a core ingredient of not just the recipe but these joyful moments. The authenticity with which we have captured these relatable moments makes this a winning campaign for us as it resonates so well with what the brand stands for along with the space that these sugar-filled moments hold with the audience.”