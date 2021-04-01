Bajaj Allianz Life unveils digital campaign

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Bajaj Allianz Life has released a digital campaign #BuraNaMano. The one-minute video celebrates the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us.

Said Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life: “The campaign reflects on widely prevalent behaviour about strong resistance to engage divergent views quite evident on WhatsApp groups, social media or even family dinner table. #BuraNaMano campaign celebrates the power of co-existence of contrasting views which enable us to find creative solutions for our collective lifegoals.”