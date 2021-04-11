Asha Kharga joins M&M

09 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the appointment of Asha Kharga as Chief Customer and Brand Officer for the Group. She will steward the Corporate Brand and will oversee the Group’s e-commerce platform M2All, Mahindra’s innovation agenda and Mahindra Racing.

Said Dr Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group: “Mahindra has a rich history of innovation, and care for its stakeholders. However, customer expectations are constantly evolving. Asha’s rich and diverse experience will help our businesses stay at the cutting edge of customer experience.”