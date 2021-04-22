Aegon Life appoints Akhil Almeida as marketing head

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Digital life insurance Aegon Life has announced the appointment of Akhil Almeida as head of marketing. He will be responsible for heading the branding, communication, and digital marketing functions.

Said Almeida: “Aegon Life is now a 100% digitally focused company. We’re on a journey to radically enhance the insurance buying experience – combining innovative and relevant products, consumer-centric experiences at the right price. We’re leveraging data and consumer insights to support product development and sales efforts, increase awareness and market innovative products.”

Added Satishwar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, Aegon Life: “Akhil is a highly skilled leader with experience in leading marketing initiatives for consumer-led brands in India. He has closely studied consumer preferences and evolving digital behaviours, which will help us develop strategies to reach our target audience, keeping the brand essence alive and agile. We look forward to the expertise he brings to the table, which will help us in enhancing Aegon Life’s positioning as India’s first and only fully digital Life Insurance Company.”