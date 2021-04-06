Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new campaign

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL) has launched a two=video multilingual, multi-platform campaign ‘#ABHIKaro’. The campaign promotes the idea of ‘Chuno insurance jo de zyada’ (choose an insurance that gives so much more!)

Said Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital: “The phrase ‘ABHI kya kar raha hai?’ is multi-dimensional and very commonly used in conversations across India. It can be a way of greeting, an inquiry, a question, or more. The ‘ABHI Karo’ campaign has used this as a hook to detail what ABHI i.e.; Aditya Birla Health Insurance is doing for its customers. The word play on the brand name allows for a high recall value and incorporates humour while reminding viewers regarding the importance of the comprehensive and ‘health first’ offerings provided by Aditya Birla Health Insurance”

Added Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance: “The concept of ‘#ABHIKaro’ was derived from the sense of urgency to convince people to stop procrastinating and buy health insurance right now and thus ‘#ABHIKaro’. We want to urge our customers to seek more from health insurance – ‘Chuno insurance jo de zyada’ i.e. to think beyond protection from medical expenses and to explore plans that provide progressive healthcare services along with access to the wellness ecosystem. With Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s feature-rich offerings such as the ‘Activ Health’ policy, one can get “zyada” from their health insurance. At ABHI, we have constantly taken efforts to evolve with the growing health and wellness needs and to provide truly comprehensive protection to our customers and so “#ABHIKaro.”