Adidas launches global film series

20 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Adidas has unveiled a series of 20 films that serves as the introduction for a long-term brand attitude to expand the limits of human possibilities, to include and unite people in sport, and to create a more sustainable world. Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, including those of Ranveer Singh, Hima Das, Beyoncé, Paul Pogba, Mo Salah and Siya Kolisi.

Said Brian Grevy Executive Board Member, Global Brands, Adidas: “Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign – it’s our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. Seeing possibilities is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people.”