Aaj Tak releases Film #5 of ATST campaign

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

As part of the on-going viral campaign #AajTakSabseTez, Aaj Tak has launched the fifth film of the series. The film titled ‘Zara Jhukke’ features anchor Chitra Tripathi and talks of how increasingly many news channels have political leanings and biases. And that Aaj Tak does not need to do that. It is conceptualised and directed by Writer-Director Pradeep Sarkar.

Notes a communique: “Being the most watched and trusted news channel in India for 20 years, Aaj Tak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, Aaj Tak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour.”