9X Media elevates Kanan Dave to business head of SpotlampE

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

9X Media has elevated Kanan Dave to business head role of SpotlampE to drive the next phase of growth, strategy and the creative development.

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years in media and entertainment sector. In her earlier roles at UTV and Disney, Kanan has managed the music and film marketing business, having worked on more than 50 movies across languages.

Said Kanan Dave, Business Head SpotlampE: “I am extremely happy to be a part of the company’s vision. SpotlampE has been a disruptor in the Indian music industry, giving independent and original music a great platform. The Independent music industry is at the beginning of a new era, driving deeper engagements in multiple genres and languages across the country and offering compelling content to artists, partners and fans. I look forward to working with the artists and creators alongside brands and media platforms to grow the music landscape further.”