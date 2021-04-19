82.5 campaign for ABP Nadu

19 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

After its success in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, ABP Network has entered Tamil Nadu with a Tamil news offering – ABP Nadu. 82.5 Communications, which currently handles the creative mandate for ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, and ABP Studios, bagged the additional mandate to launch ABP Nadu. The Bengaluru office of 82.5 will be managing the business.

Said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications India: “We are proud to be ABP’s trusted partner in communication. And delighted they have reaffirmed their faith in us with this new opportunity for ABP Nadu. What makes it all the more meaningful for us is to be able to create work that reflects our motto of ‘ingenious Indian ideas’.”

Added Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network: “We are thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with 82.5 Communications, with the launch of ‘ABP Nadu’. Their contribution has been instrumental in adding value to our network’s regional offerings. Encapsulating the virtues of Tamil language, literature, and culture, ABP Nadu will provide top-notch content in the realm of news and entertainment to the discerning viewers and digital users of Tamil Nadu. I’m incredibly excited about the potential this unlocks for us, as we build our association with newer audiences. Being a leading broadcaster, ABP Network has entrenched itself into the culture and ethos of all the regions it serves and we are confident of doing the same in the Southern market as well.”

Said Naveen Raman, Senior Vice President and Branch Head – South, 82.5 Communications India: “This association reflects our strength as a truly Indian agency and the hyper local approach we take. In a category like NEWS, we need to be extra careful in marrying the brand’s purpose with the local flavour. The idea was to lead with the Tamizh pride yet not let go ABP’s core values. Language is one of our strengths as an agency. We handpicked a core team that understands this market and can think in Tamil.”