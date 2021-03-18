Zupee appoints Dr Subi Chaturvedi

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Zupee has announced the appointment of Dr Subi Chaturvedi as the Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer. In her new role, Dr Chaturvedi will work closely with government bodies and policy-makers for the online gaming, education and skilling sector.

Said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO, Zupee: “At Zupee, we are committed towards making the internet a place for productive engagement. We are bringing the ‘best of the best’ onboard to help us in realise our vision and transforming the company into a centre of innovation. We are constantly looking for moonshotters, transformational leaders and people with experience in building facilitative policy frameworks to join us. By bringing in Dr Subi, we now have someone who embodies all three qualities. She is an exceptional talent and look forward to her leadership & expertise to help us scale and grow as a company and as a community”.

Said Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief of Corporate & Public Affairs, Zupee, “I am delighted on joining Zupee as I am joining a team of go-getters and innovators, who are being led by one of the brightest minds in the country. Dilsher, the founder, has a maker’s instinct, and epitomises constructive depolarizing, which I believe is critical to success of any workforce of the future. I see great potential in what Zupee is doing, what it can do & what Dilsher has envisioned. I believe that we can revolutionize the field of learning, skilling and education through gamification and by incentivising learning. Our products and solutions are going to be aligned with the Government’s vision of a self-reliant India and of creating Make in India solutions for the world.”