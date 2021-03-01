Zenith India appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Zenith India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as National Buying Head. He will be incharge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale and clout in the local marketplace.

Said Jai Lala, COO – Zenith India: “We are continuously strengthening the media buying vertical at Zenith and with the on-boarding of Ramsai Panchapakesan we are confident of reaching our evolving objectives. He has been a steady force behind establishing the business process in sales and buying functions across his clients in the industry. His work experience and solutions-oriented approach will add great value to our organisation.”

Added Panchapakesan: “I am excited to be a part of Zenith and I look forward to the new role. With my core expertise and skillsets, I look onward to bring significant value to the company.”