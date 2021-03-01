Zenith India appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

 

Ramsai Panchapakesan

Ramsai Panchapakesan

Zenith India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as National Buying Head. He will be incharge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale and clout in the local marketplace.

Said Jai Lala, COO – Zenith India: “We are continuously strengthening the media buying vertical at Zenith and with the on-boarding of Ramsai Panchapakesan we are confident of reaching our evolving objectives. He has been a steady force behind establishing the business process in sales and buying functions across his clients in the industry. His work experience and solutions-oriented approach will add great value to our organisation.”

Added Panchapakesan: “I am excited to be a part of Zenith and I look forward to the new role. With my core expertise and skillsets, I look onward to bring significant value to the company.”

 

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.