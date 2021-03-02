Zee’s ‘Indian Pro Music League’ onboards many sponsors

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

There is much excitement at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with the success of its Indian Pro Music League (IPML), airing on Zee TV and Zee5.

Speaking about the positive response from advertisers, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ZEEL said: “The rise of the ‘anytime’ consumer has fuelled the need for creating content that is platform-agnostic and that can be consumed by the audience any time of the day. Our objective has always been to maximize our content presence by being platform agnostic and thereby providing holistic solutions to our advertisers. Our aim of bringing India’s first-ever music league on both, linear and digital platforms, was to amalgamate the enthusiasm generated by a league with the emotion evoking power of music. We are pleased to see the overwhelming response received from our partners and we are confident that the novel concept of the show along with the star-studded line-up will attract audiences across platforms to make the show a resounding success.”

Among the many sponsors, IPML has: Maruti-Suzuki and Lifebuoy as Co-Presenting sponsors, Parle G and Whisper as Co-Powered sponsors, Balaji Wafers as Special Partner and Nilkamal Industries’ Nilkamal Mattrezzz, Asian Paints Limited’s Ultima Protek and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) as Associate Sponsors. Phew!