WPP acquires mobile technology provider NN4M

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

WPP has announced that Wunderman Thompson has acquired NN4M, a leading mobile commerce partner for global brands. Offering innovative and cutting-edge commerce services for retailers, NN4M provides its clients with connected, experience-driven solutions across mobile and in-store channels.

Forming part of Wunderman Thompson Commerce, NN4M will strengthen the global ecommerce consultancy’s multichannel offering. As a leader in digital solutions, NN4M builds bespoke commerce applications for brands across multiple touchpoints, including smartphone, tablet, apps and in-store experiences.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, NN4M employs 50 people across multiple markets and regions. It works with some of the largest and most successful commerce brands, including Selfridges & Co., Nestlé and River Island, to drive loyalty, increase customer engagement and grow revenue. We aren’t sure if it has presence here in India, but we’ll know that soon.