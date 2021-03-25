Whisper Media releases In-Content Advertising insights

25 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Whisper Media released insights on the effectiveness, efficiency and impact of In-Content Advertising (ICA) on TV audiences across GEC genres in India. The insights of this study on ICA were derived by Kantar. Whisper Media shared 2 years of historical, anonymized data based on their 100 campaigns across 15 brands.

The research was undertaken across three broad parameters/metrics: Reach, Viewability and Recall. The Reach was measured by using BARC’s Yumi Analytics to ascertain number of users exposed to the campaign, GRPs and frequency, both pre and post campaign. The Viewability was gauged using Eye Tracking studies, which evaluated the attention and focus of the viewer on ICA placements and the time spent by them viewing the campaign. Finally, Recall is an outcome of all parameters to understand the enhanced attention on the content.

Said Anil Cheriyedath, Director – Marketing and Strategy, Whisper Media: ”India is the largest content producer globally, and GECs remain the biggest drivers of this production where brands prefer to reach the target audience. Brand integrations have always been around in the entertainment industry, but with these studies, it shows the In-Content Advertising through digital embeds have also shown acceptance by brands and audience across all GEC markets which includes the regional and Hindi Speaking Markets. The challenge that integrations faced in India was the measurability aspect, and with that in place through BARC YUMI Tools, it has become easier to validate claims of showcasing effectiveness of ICA campaigns through such unique studies”