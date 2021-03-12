Voot Select hits one million subscribers

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Voot Select completes a year of launch. And it has reported the crossing of the one million active direct paying subscribers in this period.

Voot Select, notes a communique, will be exclusive destination for upcoming Paramount+ shows in the country. The titles coming up include Dexter (Limited Series), Ray Donavan Feature-Length Film, The First Lady from showtime and Frasier (Reboot) & Why Women Kill S2 from Paramount+ amongst others.

Said Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures: “We launched VOOT Select to engage and entertain audiences in India, with the most compelling stories from across the world. Despite being a recent entrant in a in the crowded subscription industry, we’re thrilled to have made a mark, being the fastest to a million subscribers and delighting audiences on the back of our unique and innovative approach. Now that we have gotten a better sense of what they loved (and some of the stuff they didn’t), we’re excited to bring an even bigger and better entertainment extravaganza to their screens in 2021.”

Added Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select & International Business, Viacom18, “It has been a phenomenal year for Voot Select. We have, ahead of our estimates, made the fastest run to a million active paying direct to consumer subscribers in the category in less than a year of launch. Our success story through the year has been scripted on the back of a digital first strategy that keeps consumers at its core as well as a multi genre slate of originals and international content experiences. With our upcoming slate of content and partnerships, we aim to build our leadership position as we continue to entertain our members. We have had a fantastic start to this journey and will continue to invest in quality content and enhanced product experience driving Select towards new echelons of growth.”