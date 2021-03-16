Viacom18 restructures its leadership team

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Viacom18 has announced changes in its leadership team to bolster its digital and broadcast businesses. Driving the agenda of growing its digital subscription businesses, in his new role, Ferzad Palia will head all subscriber-driven pay services (SVOD – Voot Select and Voot Kids) and International expansion for Voot and will report to Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

The network’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment business will now be led by Anshul Ailawadi, erstwhile strategy and project management lead at the Group CEO’s office. Ailawadi will report to Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Network18, in his new role.

Notes a communique: “In its endeavour to become a future-proof organisation, identifying opportunities to drive synergies is crucial. Ferzad has led the growth of the network’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment business for the past 16 years. More recently he launched Voot Select that has already raced to add 1mn+ subscribers within a year. He will now look to cohesively grow Viacom18’s SVoD and International digital businesses. Anshul has played a key role in the growth of Viacom18 over the last 6 years and is a strong proponent of the tremendous fandom, and the potential business opportunity that the YME brands of Viacom18 command. In a young country like India, these brands have a long runway for growth, especially given the proliferation of digital platforms.