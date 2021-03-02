Vi pushes super connectivity of 4G

By Our Staff

Mobile phone major Vi has unveiled a new campaign #SpeedSeBadho which talks of its connectivity speed and stability. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the 360-degree campaign led by a series of ads will be seen across diverse media including TV, OOH and Digital.

Said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi: “Telecom services are a lifeline for millions of Indians and a catalyst for many of us to thrive and build a better tomorrow – rediscover our passions, learn new skills – as well as build new business models. Today Indians are looking for ways and means to achieve their ambitions and get ahead in life. Vi helps Indians thrive today and tomorrow by designing meaningful solutions that fulfil their needs and unlock endless possibilities. The campaign #SpeedSeBadho is our attempt to narrate these passionate stories, which are backed by Vi’s fastest 4G. Our digital focused communication reiterates how Vi’s fastest 4G, verified by Ookla, has helped customers to thrive and move ahead in life.”

Added Kiran Antony, CCO, Ogilvy South: “Today everyone is continuously working towards bettering multiple aspects of their professional and personal life. Whether it’s about upskilling or starting a new business on social media, speed of the network is the most critical factor. Through the #SpeedSeBadho campaign, we wanted to capture instances of people thriving using tongue twisters as an audio device.”