Twitteet releases January analytics

01 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

The categories whose Twitter engagement have been analysed include Politicians (party-wise), Journalists, Business Leaders Founders & Investors), Sportspersons (cricket and other sports), Movies stars (Bollywood and regional), Authors, Chefs, and Comedians. Twitteet has also released two separate reports ranking India’s Top 100 politicians and Top 200 journalists by their Twitter engagement.

Said Twitteet co-founder Sandeep Amar: “Our core objective is to provide social business intelligence, social monitoring and actionable insights to the leaders across various domains and also to businesses and marketers. We run daily analysis of all engagements – which are the total of likes and retweets, collate every month, across categories; and then slice and dice them to mine actionable insights. At some level a leaders Twitter engagement gives one sense of his connect with his constituents and what are the key issues that matter. We hope to sharpen this data over time and broad base our offerings to other social platforms and geographies.”