TheSmallBigIdea wins mandate of AltBalaji

25 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Social media marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea has been awarded with the social media duties for AltBalaji. As a part of the mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will focus on leveraging the production company’s existing presence on social media platforms to reach out to newer audiences. It will also focus on conceptualising and publishing content, and engaging with influencers on social media platforms to create a buzz about their path-breaking shows launching every month.

Said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea: “The vision is to mimic ALTBalaji’s content gene code on social; that of pushing boundaries. The brand is also very nimble footed, launching path-breaking shows back to back. We at TSBI are very excited to work with the passionate team at ALTBalaji. We share their love for content and data analytics, and we intend to forge a solid association on the back of the same.”

Added Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Direct Revenue & Analytics, ALTBalaji: “ALTBalaji is glad to welcome TSBI on board as their social media strategy and content marketing partner. Their social media strategies, topical creatives, and amplification on social media are insightful and commendable. We believe that TSBI’s creative and content approach in social media marketing will help ALTBalaji to address its current and long-term goals of addressing the Metro and Bharat audiences.”