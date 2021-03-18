Sudesh Iyer picks up stakes in Vistas Media Capital

By Our Staff

Sudesh Iyer, former co-founder of Sony Entertainment Television (SET Satellite Pte Ltd Singapore), has picked up a strategic equity stake in Vistas Media Capital (VMC).

The strategic equity stake in VMC by Iyer creates will see the company increasing its investments into India in the media and entertainment space while it continues to diversify into North America and Middle East. Together, they intend to launch a movie fund which will invest into both receivable financing as well as gap funding of projects. The fund will initially have an India focus and will expand into SouthEast Asia.

Vistas Media Capital is headquartered in Singapore and led by Abhayanand Singh – NRI Banker turned media entrepreneur and has Raj Nayak, former Viacom 18 COO, on its advisory board.

Said Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media Capital: “We are very excited to have Sudesh Iyer as a part of our company as it validates our vision which he has bought into and at the same time he brings in many decades of experience and network in media amongst multiple other winning attributes. His presence on the advisory board and mentorship will surely help the company expedite its growth in this dynamic space.”

Added Iyer: “I am very excited to join a group of young entrepreneurs who are trying to bridge the gap between creativity and finance. They have a vision which is very well articulated through their recent developments and they are an agile team which is tracking the evolution of the merger of media and technology.”