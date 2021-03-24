Sony Yay! expands content

23 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Yay!, the kiddie channel from Sony Pictures Network, has announced four new shows ranging across a gamut of genres. With this programming line-up, the channel sets the tone ahead of an entertaining summer to keep young audiences hooked.

Said Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre: “Our young patrons have always showered us with immense love and loyalty for all our offerings and content that we have introduced. Paying an ode to their trust in us, we have handpicked four special narratives as a pre-summer treat. Each of these shows will present our young audience with four new fascinating worlds and be the perfect precursor to a spectacular summer vacation that we have planned for kids to go YAY! once again.”