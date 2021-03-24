Sony Music partners with Duroflex for Sounds of Sleep

23 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Duroflex launches Sounds of Sleep – a digital series exploring the role of music as a sleep aid. Co-created with Sony Music and hosted actor Kalki Koechlin, Season 1 of the series celebrates regional lullabies from across India. Duroflex Sounds of Sleep has been conceptualised by Duroflex’s creative agency partner, Sunny Side Up.

Said Smita Murarka, Vice President – Marketing and E-Commerce, Duroflex: “Our earliest memory of sleep music are the lullabies that our parents or grandparents used to sing while rocking us to sleep. Even as an adult music is a great way to relax the mind and body, making it an enriching pre-sleep routine. As India’s sleep coach, we wanted to go back to our roots, celebrating this sleep routine tradition from various parts of India and curate it digitally for the convenience of new age millennial parents. We couldn’t think of a better platform than World Sleep Day to launch this unique series to create awareness about the importance of healthy sleep.”

Said Kiran D’cruz – Director, Brand Partnerships, Sony Music India: “As always, the partnerships we forge are what define us as a music label. We see Sounds Of Sleep as an opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise to curate and promote quality music. Innovation is what drives us and that also applies for something as traditional as lullabies. This World Sleep Day, let this curated selection allow you to rest and recharge in the most optimum way.”