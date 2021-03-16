So what does TRP Scam investigation mastermind Sachin Vaze’s arrest mean for the Indian broadcast industry?

By Pradyuman Maheshwari

When the news on Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze’s arrest came in on Saturday, March 13 evening, there was some sense of relief amongst those following events of the last fortnight. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency of the central government, and there was an urgent need to investigate the bomb threat outside the Mukesh Ambani residence in South Central Mumbai. Yes, it’s the NIA and not the Mumbai Police or the ATS. Earlier in the week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said this of Vaze’s name surfacing in the case: Sachin Vaze was no Osama Bin Laden. Indeed.

Vaze has been in the limelight ever since Mumbai Police Commissioner spoke about Republic TV’s involvement in the TRP scam in early October 2020. From then on, there has been hectic activity on the case. It started with the arrest of Republic Media Network Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. But Goswami was not the only person taken to jail. Republic TV Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani, distribution honcho Ghanshyam Singh, former BARC Chief Operating Officer Romil Ramgarhia and Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC India. WhatsApp conversations between Dasgupta and Goswami and various others in the BARC fold were included as part of the chargesheet where Vaze played a huge role.

