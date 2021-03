Snap Inc. rolls out Spotlight

18 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Snap Inc.’s Spotlight, the new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat, is now live in India. Spotlight will facilitate the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way.

Notes a communique: “Snap’s $1m a day programme will also be available in India, celebrating and rewarding the creativity of local Indian Snapchatters and offering a chance for creators to earn a share of a $1M USD daily fund. Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn.”