Slice launches new TVC

08 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Mango drink Slice brand has unveiled its ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ campaign accompanied by a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Katrina Kaif.

Said Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India: “Consumers have expressed immense love for Slice which is a testament to our confidence in the product. However, we wanted to take a step further and encourage our consumers to take the new Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty blind taste challenge to bolster Slice’s position as the tastiest and thickest mango drink in India. We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through this campaign featuring the incomparable Katrina Kaif.”