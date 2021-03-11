Sideways makes new film for Ashirvad Pipes

11 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Ashirvad Pipes has announced its foray into a range of overhead water storage tanks with a launch film that has a tagline ‘Ashirvad chahoge toh Ashirvad milega’.

Said Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways: “I loved the challenge of making Ashirvad synonymous with Water Tanks in a cluttered category that is overly dependent on celebrities rather than ideas. The team at Ashirvad encouraged us to push the limits of entertainment to start the journey towards make it an endearing brand.”

Added Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director, Ashirvad: “Ashirvad is known for innovation and high-quality products that last a lifetime. We aspire to offer end-to-end water management solutions to our valued customers. Our research indicated unmet customer expectations from existing Water Storage Tanks available in the market. Our portfolio of Water Storage Tanks will not only fill the gap in the market but also deliver unmatched technical features and benefits to our customers.”

Said Ashim Chatterjee, Chief Marketing Officer of the tank-maker: “We seek to leverage Ashirvad’s strong equity in the piping segment and build consideration for our new range of water storage tanks among influencers and end customers. In a crowded category that suffers from low involvement, the communication task was to build salience and drive engagement among a diverse audience. The message had to be simple and instantly endearing to build memorability and drive intent.”