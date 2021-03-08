SBI General Insurance campaigns for women

SBI General Insurance has launched the #BringingWomenBackToWork initiative to encourage and hire women looking to rebuild and resume their careers after a break.

Said Shharad Dhakkate, CHRO, SBI General Insurance: “It has always been our endeavor to provide the right opportunities to deserving talent. At SBI General, we believe that our talent pool is the backbone of the Company. With #BringingWomenBackToWork initiative, we aim to provide women a platform to facilitate their journey towards their career goals which they may have put on hold for various reasons. We believe that, this initiative will create opportunities as well as enable us to augment our workforce and grow from strength to strength.”