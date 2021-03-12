Sanjay Kaul steps down from Impact Communications

12 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Sanjay Kaul Founder and CEO of Impact Communications has stepped down from his current position. He has three decades of experience in Rural Marketing and has been instrumental in building an Impact as a leading Rural Marketing Practice in India.

Nidhi Singh, who has been part of the founding team will be the new CEO and Kalpana Raina Director Strategy Planning, takes the role of COO. Both of them have been part of the core team from the formative days.

Said Kaul: “My journey of building Impact from scratch has been fulfilling, enriching and nothing less than a celebration. I have been fortunate to have passionate and talented bunch of professionals in my team , who have both been part of my challenges and success, will always cherish those wonderful memories. “I am leaving Impact at the helm of a very creative, experienced and knowledgeable professionals and with a solid foundation. I am sure new leadership has both capacity and capability to take Impact to next level as rural is evolving and changing faster that ever before.”