RR Kabel joins IPL bandwagon

26 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

RR Kabel, a part of RR Global’s USD 850+ million conglomerate and a leading wire and cable manufacturer in India, has marked its debut this IPL season. The company is the official sponsor for Kolkata Knight Riders this year.

Said Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global: “We are elated to be a part of a magnanimous celebration like IPL and about our partnership with Kolkata Knight Riders. The Eastern region markets are critical for RR Kabel where we are strengthening our market position further. And what better way to execute this than an association with a religion like cricket. This strategic collaboration gives us a great opportunity to promote our brand to a larger audience. RR Kabel shares the same brand sentiments as KKR team which makes our partnership more meaningful with them. We are confident that this alliance will be fruitful for both the teams and we are definitely rooting for KKR’s big win this season.”

Added Kaustubh Jha, Marketing Head, Kolkata Knight Riders: “RR Kabel is one of the most prestigious brands globally and we are elated that they chose to partner with KKR for their first IPL. We aim to forge a strong partnership and create great value for the brands who collaborate with us. KKR looks forward to having a successful season with RR Kabel on board.”