RK Swamy BBDO creates new TVC for EID Parry

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

EID Parry has announced the launch of new Parry’s SweetCare Low GI Sugar. Titled #worrylesssugar, the TVC highlights the healthier low glycemic sugar.

Said Balaji Prakash, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, EID Parry: “With the launch of Parry’s Sweet Care Low GI sugar we are entering a critical phase in our journey as an innovative, consumer focussed company, to offer our consumers truly innovative products that are healthy without compromising on essentials like taste, organoleptic and other essential features. We seek to meet and help people where they are. A true win-win. Sweet Care can be a gamechanger in the sugar category with its unique proposition of being a healthier low glycemic sugar. We believe we have a champion product which is natural, is clinically tested with superior health benefits and without any harmful side effects. Our latest TVC focuses on the benefits of SweetCare as a low GI sugar and its long term positive impact on consumers lives to alleviate in some way, their concerns and inability to address many detrimental dietary and lifestyle choices.This TVC highlights modern day lifestyle issues in a light, slice-of-life manner. We are confident that this campaign will reach out to consumers and they will really value this new offering.”

Added Navneet Virk, Senior Vice President & Creative Director, R K Swamy BBDO: “It’s a product whose time has come. Everyone knows we are heading towards being the diabetes capital of the world. And the greatest tragedy is that people don’t realize how their lifestyles are affecting their health. That stress, lack of sleep and irregular routines are the prime causes of sugar imbalance in the blood which consumers don’t know. And this has been the insight, that consumers are living on the edge without realizing they are. So it’s a simple story with a concerned wife who has switched to sweet care Low GI sugar because her husband is nowhere near switching his lifestyle for a better one. We wanted to capture a genuine moment, a moment of concern and love between the couple and wanted to do that in a tone and manner which would get at the heart a little bit but not overtly. We wanted the unspoken emotions of the exchange to offset the clinical associations with a low GI product. We expect the relatable emotional context, the everyday ambience, the understated dynamic of the couple to draw consumers into the moment.”