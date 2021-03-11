Republic rolls out mobile news website

10 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network has launched a new mobile news website. The rollout marks the first first phase of the networks remodelling and redefining the digital news space. The website is a catch-all of Republic Media Network’s live channels.

Said Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami: “I am so proud that just days after we disrupted the Bengali news genre with the launch of Republic Bangla, our teams have delivered this smashing digital news experience on Republic World. The features are mind blowing and will be rolled out in a phased manner to users. The idea was to put the controls back in the hands of the user and that’s exactly what is being delivered by Republic World. I am personally really excited about the interactive elements as it brings me even closer to my audience.”