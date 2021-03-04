Republic Bangla escalates campaign for launch

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network has conceptualised a host of marketing initiatives communicated via Brand partnership, Outdoor innovation, On-Air Radio Campaign, Print Ads, B2B trade marketing exercise, and Social media campaigns to promote its soon to launch Bengali channel.

It has partnered with the hospitality chain Wow Momo & Wow China restaurants, where the channel has ingeniously positioned Republic Bangla as the headquarter for Regional News in the Bengali language. The retail chain has over 100 outlets across the city of joy ‘Kolkata’, and the average monthly reach of these outlets are over 6 lacs – 7.5 lacs dining and taking away, all the most over 4 lacs individuals are receiving the brand communication in every single delivery from Wow Momo & Wow China via partner add delivery system.

The campaign has over 150 billboards, two transit media AC Metro Train & branded van roaming across the city. The brand is widely visible in 13 cities of West Bengal & North East and covering over 50 million population of West Bengal with well-planned locations.

The Digital OOH at the metro station’s ticket window is capturing the attention of every single commuter with eye-level placement of the screens. Republic Bangla is running the campaign at 24 metro stations with the availability of 233 screens in total. The brand Republic Bangla is easily visible over 35 times per hour and as per the records of Metro authority of Kolkata daily 2.5 lacs transactions are happening from the date campaign has launched.