R.Bangla to launch Sunday, March 7

06 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Republic Media Network’s Republic Bangla will go live tomorrow, Sunday, March 7 at 8m,

Making the announcement, Republic Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director Arnab Goswami said: “The Republic Bangla launch has been a turnkey project for the entire Republic Media Network with a record 65-day execution span. This launch is a result of the combined will, passion, determination, grit and hard work of the best professionals in the news media industry. I am so proud,” adding: “Never before in news media has a channel been possibly launched so swiftly. The launch is a testament to the drive of my colleagues at Republic Media Network. I am proud and humbled that India’s biggest news network will be broadcasting in three languages from tomorrow morning,” Goswami added.

According to a communique, the channel has hired over 300 employees in 60 days. “With reporting crews in every district of West Bengal, Republic Bangla will have the widest ground presence and deepest news gathering ability in the Bengali news genre from the day of launch,” the release added.