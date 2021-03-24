Quaker launches campaign for oats flavour mix

23 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Quaker has launched a TVC campaign #OneOatsManyTastes Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix. The film has been directed by Bauddhayan Mukherji of Little Lamb Films.

Said Sonam Vij, Associate Director and Brand Head – Quaker, PepsiCo India: “As one of the leading brands in the category, we at Quaker Oats follow an innovation-first approach and our latest introduction – Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix, is giving consumers a nutritious yet tasty breakfast option. The new TVC depicts the power of oats in a tasty and indulgent way and showcases how consumers can now use any one of the two delicious ‘Homestyle Masala’ and ‘Tangy Tomato’ flavour mix sachets, that come along with their favourite Quaker Oats, to whip up a tasty preparation of their choice. We believe Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix will surely give consumers a delightful experience of enjoying Quaker in a new and flavourful way, every day.”

Added Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead at Wunderman Thompson, India: “Life today is a race to do more as we want more fun, more experiences and more opportunities. Our appetite for life is huge and the same goes for what’s on our plate too. Consumers are always looking for tasty and nutritious options. That’s why, with the new Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix, we are bringing unique product innovation to your dining table with two delicious new flavours inside every pack. With this tasty flavour mix from Quaker Oats- we are ready for a day full of more!”