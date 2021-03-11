PNB MetLife launches campaign to fight cybercrime

10 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

PNB MetLife has launched a new campaign hashtagged #BaatonMeinMatAana to help educate consumers on how to protect themselves from increasingly prevalent financial cybercrime. The campaign, which will run on TV, social media, email and other digital media, includes a three-part video series featuring Crime Patrol anchor Anup Soni.

Said Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer, PNB MetLife: “Insurance is an industry built on trust and as a customer centric organization, it has always been PNB MetLife’s priority to protect our customers best interests, including shielding them from potential financial loss. In addition to these videos, we are engaging our agents to help grow consumers’ awareness of this issue.”