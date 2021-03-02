Partho Dasgupta gets bail. Finally

02 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Matter is listed for tomorrow. No 2. That was a terse message which we received last evening.

And then this morning, a little after 11am, our mobile beeped: Bail is allowed.

Save some corridors of power – in the media and perhaps elsewhere, there was a sense of relief. For, by targeting Partho Dasgupta, they were actually hitting out at Arnab Goswami, their real nishana. And that worked, but only to an extent.

Notes a report on LiveLaw website: “The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC), Partho Dasgupta, in the case registered by the Mumbai police over the alleged manipulation of Target Rating Points(TRPs) of news channels to give undue favours to Republic TV.

We suggest going to this link for a more first-hand report on what happened in the courtroom:

https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/partho-dasgupta-trp-scam-bombay-high-court-barc-republic-170571?infinitescroll=1

The former BARC CEO and President of the Advertising Club should be back home soon, we hope. He will also get the right medical attention, that he must get.

Much relief for his family and friends, some of who in the media world had deserted him. Worried that they may get targeted by the law-enforcers.

Having said that, the former BARC boss needs to do a lot of explaining. To everyone. And earn back the confidence of all.

The time right now for him is to recover well to be able to come clean on his not-too-distant past.