Pantene ropes in Kiara Advani

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Pantene has launched its new campaign with actor Kiara Advani. The latest commercial highlights the concerns young girls face around hair fall causing them to tie their hair.

Added Binu Ninan, Country Leader, P&G Haircare: “We spoke to women across the country and their number one concern for their hair continues to be hair fall, making them keep their hair tied up and unable to flaunt them. With Pantene’s proven solutions, our ambition is that women can leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hair fall. We are glad to have Kiara Advani on board, who is a role model for young women everywhere.”