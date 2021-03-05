Option Designs partners with Singer India

05 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Option Designs has closed the creative and digital mandate with Singer India Ltd bagging the rights to be its strategic partner in positioning the brand in India. The agency will expand the market share in sewing machines’ core business and eying a leadership status in the Kitchen appliances and other synergetic product lines for the brand.

Said R Shankar, AGM Marketing of Singer India: “Option Designs being well-versed with relevant culture and changing market trends will be able to comply and shape the brand’s requirements that will be imperative for our brand positioning, giving us velocity in effectively reaching out to our target consumers”.

Added Anurag Mehta, Founder Option Designs: “The brand brings a great opportunity for us to establish the world champion sewing machine manufacturer into domestic appliances too. The innovative approach and a commitment to creating value for the end customer from the brand are at the forefront of our strategy.”