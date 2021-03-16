Ogilvy unveils TVC for Asian Paints

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Asian Paints has announced the launch Tractor Sparc Emulsion for interior walls with the theme of ‘budget wala paint’. The new 360-deg integrated campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy India.

Said Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints: “Asian Paints, being a customer-centric brand, is always looking to innovate and tailor-make products to cater to all segments of customers in order to beautify their dream home. Our brand, Tractor Sparc Emulsion is designed as an affordable emulsion for the value seeking customer to deliver quality products at a reasonable price. This Emulsion not only reduces the price gap but also makes it possible for the customer to transition from distemper to emulsion. Our new TV commercial for the product is themed around ‘Budget wala paint’ proposition to highlight Tractor Sparc as an affordable emulsion which gives customers’ homes a smooth finish and access to decor without the need to compromise on other splurges planned.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Mumbai: “The campaign is based on a very simple idea – ‘Budget mein lage, har shauq poora kare.’ The humour story dwells on the jealousy of the boss and his wife when they see how the junior has managed to afford so many new things in his newly painted house.”