Ogilvy creates film for new Tata Safari

04 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Motors has launched an advertising campaign for its premium flagship SUV, Safari. The new Tata Safari film, Reclaim Your Life, is conceptualised by Ogilvy Mumbai and seeks to inspire people to break free and live life on their own terms. It has a media mix of over 50 TV channels and a huge print and OOH coverage.

Said Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing – Passenger cars: “Safari has always enjoyed an iconic status. With the new launch the challenge for communication was to raise the bar even higher, while refreshing the Reclaim your life theme to bring it in sync to the current times. Ogilvy has managed to do it beautifully in terms of storytelling and also in the way Safari has been integrated in the story.”

Added Saurabh Kulkarni, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai: “Working on the new ‘Reclaim your life’ campaign was a big, big deal since the brand and the ad that launched it have something of a cult following. A lot has changed since then, though, including the consumer. Now, we’re talking to somebody who’s older, who’s confined, not by the Monday to Friday routine, but by their own mindset which says that there’s something called Monday. The client was clear from the start that the ad shouldn’t be about showcasing features but rather telling a story. So, we told the story of a guy who breaks free of this construct of a calendar in his mind and reclaims his life.”