Ogilvy creates ad campaign for Glucovita Bolts

19 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Wipro Consumer Care has launched Glucovita Bolts Vitamin C energy tablets with its new TVC campaign.

Said S Prasanna Rai, Vice President, Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting: “A child’s immunity is always a top priority for the mothers, especially with the rising risks of them being prone to different and new strains of viruses, germs and bacteria. In an environment where kids stand a higher risk to fall sick or lose stamina, ensuring that their immunity stays strong in an enjoyable form became critical for the brand. With this objective, we launched the Lemony Glucovita Bolts with Vitamin C that provides instant energy, boosts immunity with a refreshing taste that aims to end all her troubles.”

Added Mukesh Kumar, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy South: “In today’s uncertain times, every mother wants to protect her child with various homemade immunity boosters but children being children, they always look for taste in everything they consume. The idea is to add taste to immunity with Glucovita Lemony Boltz. Our film showcases the challenges mothers face to feed their children with immunity led food or beverage and how refreshing Glucovita Lemony Bolts helps mother to put immunity into her children with some great taste.”