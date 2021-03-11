Mullen Lintas wins mandate for Nature’s Essence

By Our Staff

Mullen Lintas has won the creative mandate for Nature’s Essence, a skincare and haircare brand backed by Samara Capital. The new campaign is part of the revamped brand strategy, crafted by Futurebrands.

Said Amit Chopra, CEO – Esme Consumer: “For more than 20 years, Nature’s essence has helped women discover their real beauty through its range of Facial Kits, Gels, Creams and Face washes. Our first campaign, “Hello Beautiful”, encourages every woman to discover their inner beauty by embracing the best that nature and technology has to offer.”

Added Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs, Mullen Lintas: “Nature’s Essence’s range of beauty products for everyday skincare make you meet your new beautiful skin, as though you meet yourself for the first time. We won the business with the strategy of making beauty a conversation with self, talking to the new confident audience that is not seeking or cares for external validation or admiration for her newfound beauty, but making herself her biggest fan and admirer.”