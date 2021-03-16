Mullen Lintas films for Tata Cliq’s summer campaign

16 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Cliq, the Tata group’s premium products e-commerce offering, has launches a multi-film campaign to promote its offerings in home appliances and fashion categories. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Mumbai, the integrated campaign features celebrities Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna.

Said Kishore Mardikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Cliq: “Using a never-seen-before pair of Karan and Twinkle provided a clear differentiation for the brand. The witty banter between the duo will surely keep the audience engaged and entertained.”

Added Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, Chief Creative Officers, Mullen Lintas: “In the Cliq summer campaign, we see a celebrity pair that stands out from the usual couple chemistry we see in advertising. Having BFF’s roasting each other, the brand gets scale and flavour to stand out from the competition. Keeping 15 secs as a format a snackable content with banter between the endorsers, we borrowed from their real-life chemistry and made the category the third character in their conversation. The intent is to “Cliq” with the TG the brand is targeting, by standing out with this tonality, pushed to make it savage and in turn make Cliq an upgrade story, the urgency to get with it. The communication has a distinct look and language, we in fact brought the hyper-real sitcom vibe to the communication and we are very excited with the chatter about all these elements that make the campaign.”