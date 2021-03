MPL launches new campaign to promote esports

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has launched a national print and TV campaign called ‘Maidan Naya, Khel Wohi’ to encourage participation and promote a culture of esports in the country. The brand has roped in Leander Paes and Geeta Phogat as brand ambassadors. Produced by Citrus Productions, the campaign will have a total of six films, three each featuring Paes and Phogat.

Said Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO, Mobile Premier League: “Esports witnessed exponential growth in 2020. With esports being included as a medal sport by the Olympic Council of Asia, I believe that India will see a rise in many successful esports athletes. Not just this, we hope to soon see some “Made in India” games being played at International sports events like the Asian Games. The aim of this campaign is to unleash the power of Esports and bring it on par with physical sports. Esports today is accessible to all due to the availability of data and affordable devices thus making it easy for more people to participate. This growth needs to be supplemented with solid regulations and government support.”