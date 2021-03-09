Mirchi & Modicare collaborate to campaign for women

09 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Modicare Limited and Mirchi are back with their women empowerment campaign – ‘Sapno Ki Azadi’, Kickstarted on March 3, ’Sapno Ki Azadi‘ campaign” will run for 10 days on radio and digital, across eleven cities.

Said Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited: “A nation cannot truly progress till each and every woman is empowered to fearlessly pursue her dreams. When women thrive, all of society benefits. For us at Modicare it has always been paramount to create an ecosystem where women get equal opportunities to grow and pursue their dreams. We have over 3 lakh consultants joining us every month, out of which 60% are women. Today, after 25 successful years in the business, we have innumerable success stories of women who decided to take charge and be fearless in their pursuit of success. Modicare has also been recognised amongst India’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women. Through Sapno Ki Azadi we wanted to share their inspiring stories with the world and motivate others to pursue their dreams.”

Added Shivangini Jajoria, Senior Business Director from Mirchi: “Modicare’s brief of celebrating every women’s right to dream inspired our team to create this multi-platform campaign which rides on the connect our RJ’s have built with their listeners on both radio and social media. Through ‘Sapno Ki Azadi’, we hope to inspire while we entertain.”