Mirchi features Kartik Aaryan for GradeUp campaign

08 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Mirchi Brewery has launched a campaign for Gradeup with the tagine ‘Sahi Prep Hai Toh Life Set Hai’. With Kartik Aaryan as the face of this campaign, the brand drives home the message through a series of digital films.

Said Vipul Nagar, National Solution Director – Mirchi: “At Mirchi Brewery, we strive to provide customised creative solutions to our discerning clients that help achieve specific goals. Thus, with an aim to make a mark for Gradeup in a rather cluttered EdTech space, we conceptualized the ‘Sahi Prep Hai Toh Life Set Hai’ campaign. Through a series of digital films featuring Kartik Aaryan, the campaign connected with the young students of today to highlight the brand’s unique offerings and how it helps them not just prepare for competitive exams but for life.”

Added Ankit Gautam, AVP Marketing, Gradeup: “Mirchi was able to build a great campaign from a very deep-rooted cultural insight, which instantly connects with the audience and has a strong brand association. We are very happy with the way the ad films have come out and are graining great traction in the market. While picking up agency, we decided to go with Mirchi because of their in-depth market research and the directional approach”