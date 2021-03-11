Meitra Hospital revamps brand identity

11 Mar,2021

By Our Staff

Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode (eka Calicut) has revamped its brand identity with a host of initiatives under the Meitra Care Network. The new brand identity was conceived by Whyletz and executed by digital partner Creative Monkeys. The film was conceptualised by Omair Siddiqui and directed by Senthil C Rajan.

Said Siddiqui: “The year that went by, was a mixed bag of a whole lot of emotions, questions and expectations. And everyone was looking at healthcare, hospitals, health workers across the world for a sign of reassurance. Each and everyone associated with healthcare has worked tirelessly, selflessly to bring everyone back from the agonies that one microorganism has caused to the world in the last one year. As an advanced tertiary care hospital brand in Kerala that touches millions of lives each year; it was our fundamental duty to inspire people to not give up on hope. It was our duty to remind people that happiness still waits for them in the smallest of the everyday moments of life. All they need to do is start looking for it. The purpose of the film was to bring a feeling of positivity, raise the sinking spirits and change the mood. This thinking gave rise to a whole new spirit for the hospital – Health. Hope. Happiness, and we decided to change our avatar and get more aggressive in what we do best. We knew that to pull the together, we need to push ourselves harder. And so, Meitra Hospital plans to launch an array of people initiatives under the Meitra Care Network; that will serve the people of Kerala by bringing together like-minded healthcare providers, professionals, technologies; that can work towards delivering advanced healthcare to each and everyone alike.”

Added Priyanka K V, Chief Brand Officer, Creative Monkeys: “Seldom do we see a hospital brand that reaches out to people, only to bring a smile on their faces. The vision of Meitra Hospital, and their unconventional approach to brand building is what any creative partner would want from a brand to work with.”

Said Sijo Michal John, Chief Creative Officer, Creative Monkeys, “Health. Hope. Happiness; is a powerful thought and sums up the brand’s essence with simplicity and craft. It has been amazing being a part of the brand’s transformational journey. Team Whyletz has done a beautiful job of defining the brand’s identity extensively, something that we do not see happening very often in Kerala. Kudos to that.”